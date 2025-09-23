Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Appointment Fuels DOJ Independence Debate

Trump appoints Lindsey Halligan as U.S. Attorney in Virginia, sparking concerns about the Department of Justice's independence. Halligan, with no prosecutorial background, replaces Erik Siebert, raising fears of politically motivated legal actions against Trump's opponents. Critics warn of the risk to democratic rule of law principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 00:28 IST
Donald Trump's appointment of Lindsey Halligan, his former personal lawyer, as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia has triggered widespread concern among ex-federal prosecutors about the potential erosion of the Department of Justice's independence.

Halligan, who lacks federal prosecutorial experience, replaces Erik Siebert following complaints from Trump about insufficient action against political opponents. This has led to fears of politicization within the Justice Department.

Critics, including former prosecutors, caution that this move jeopardizes democratic principles by potentially using the justice system for political retribution, as Halligan assumes oversight of a district dealing with high-profile cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

