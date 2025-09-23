Trump's Controversial Appointment Fuels DOJ Independence Debate

Donald Trump's appointment of Lindsey Halligan, his former personal lawyer, as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia has triggered widespread concern among ex-federal prosecutors about the potential erosion of the Department of Justice's independence.

Halligan, who lacks federal prosecutorial experience, replaces Erik Siebert following complaints from Trump about insufficient action against political opponents. This has led to fears of politicization within the Justice Department.

Critics, including former prosecutors, caution that this move jeopardizes democratic principles by potentially using the justice system for political retribution, as Halligan assumes oversight of a district dealing with high-profile cases.

