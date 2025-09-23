Supreme Court Gives Trump Leeway to Ax FTC Democrat Amid Independence Debate

In a significant decision, the U.S. Supreme Court permitted Donald Trump to remove Democratic FTC member Rebecca Slaughter, despite prevailing congressional job safeguards. This provisional ruling, which bypasses lower court decisions, underscores ongoing debates regarding the extent of presidential authority in dismissing leaders of autonomous agencies.

The Supreme Court's 6-3 conservative majority facilitated Trump's move, overriding dissent from the court's liberal justices. The decision ensures agency heads' replacement hinges on presidential discretion, reigniting discourse around the checks and balances designed to ensure organizational independence.

The issue arises amid broader discussions on regulatory bodies like the National Labor Relations Board and Merit Systems Protection Board, challenging statutes that safeguard commission members against dismissal without substantial cause. Critics suggest Trump's actions aim to marginalize opposition, affecting corporate regulatory dynamics significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)