France's Bold Recognition of Palestinian Statehood Ignites Global Debate

In a significant diplomatic move, France has recognized Palestinian statehood at the United Nations, amid escalating violence in the Gaza Strip. This declaration comes as part of a strategic effort to renew support for a two-state solution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron received widespread international applause for his announcement, even as Israel and the United States voice their objections. The acknowledgment comes while Israel conducts military operations in Gaza and expands its settlements in the West Bank.

Over 140 global leaders gathered at the UN to hear Macron's declaration, with further recognitions expected soon from other nations. This international shift underscores ongoing debates on achieving a sustainable peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

(With inputs from agencies.)