Left Menu

FDA Advises Pregnant Women Against Tylenol Use

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the FDA would advise doctors to recommend pregnant women avoid using Tylenol, or acetaminophen, due to a possible increased risk of autism. Trump emphasized the importance of limiting Tylenol use during pregnancy unless absolutely necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 02:35 IST
FDA Advises Pregnant Women Against Tylenol Use
Trump

In a significant announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to advise doctors against recommending Tylenol for pregnant women.

The move comes amid concerns over a potential link between acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, and an increased risk of autism in children.

During his statement, Trump stressed the importance of minimizing Tylenol use during pregnancy, urging women to limit consumption unless it is deemed medically necessary.

TRENDING

1
Nordic Airports Resume Operations After Drone Disruptions

Nordic Airports Resume Operations After Drone Disruptions

 Global
2
Mother Found Guilty in Grim New Zealand Murder Case

Mother Found Guilty in Grim New Zealand Murder Case

 New Zealand
3
Western Nations Rally to Aid Gaza's Medical Crisis

Western Nations Rally to Aid Gaza's Medical Crisis

 United States
4
Gavi to Undergo Knee Surgery Amid Barca's Injury Challenges

Gavi to Undergo Knee Surgery Amid Barca's Injury Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025