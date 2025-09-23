FDA Advises Pregnant Women Against Tylenol Use

In a significant announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to advise doctors against recommending Tylenol for pregnant women.

The move comes amid concerns over a potential link between acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, and an increased risk of autism in children.

During his statement, Trump stressed the importance of minimizing Tylenol use during pregnancy, urging women to limit consumption unless it is deemed medically necessary.