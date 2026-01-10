Left Menu

Indonesia Blocks Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot Over AI Pornography Risks

In reaction to AI-generated pornographic content risks, Indonesia has temporarily blocked Elon Musk's Grok chatbot, marking the first instance of a country denying access to the AI tool. The decision follows concerns from global regulators and inquiries into potential sexualized content produced by the app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 10-01-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 12:39 IST
Indonesia Blocks Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot Over AI Pornography Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia has taken the unprecedented step of temporarily blocking Elon Musk's Grok chatbot due to risks associated with AI-generated pornographic content. This decision makes Indonesia the first nation to restrict access to the AI application.

The action follows widespread condemnation and regulatory inquiries from Europe to Asia about the potential for sexualized content on the platform. The startup behind Grok, xAI, has announced restrictions on image generation and editing, limiting these capabilities to paying subscribers as they work to address safeguard issues that allowed inappropriate outputs.

Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid emphasized the government's stance on non-consensual sexual deepfakes as severe violations of human rights and digital safety. With the world's largest Muslim population, Indonesia upholds stringent regulations against sharing obscene content online. X officials have been summoned for discussions, and Musk warned that any illicit use of Grok would meet with harsh penalties.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

 Pakistan
2
Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

 Global
3
Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

 Russia
4
Shocking Arrest: Sabarimala Priest in Gold Loss Scandal

Shocking Arrest: Sabarimala Priest in Gold Loss Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026