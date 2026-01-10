Indonesia Blocks Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot Over AI Pornography Risks
In reaction to AI-generated pornographic content risks, Indonesia has temporarily blocked Elon Musk's Grok chatbot, marking the first instance of a country denying access to the AI tool. The decision follows concerns from global regulators and inquiries into potential sexualized content produced by the app.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia has taken the unprecedented step of temporarily blocking Elon Musk's Grok chatbot due to risks associated with AI-generated pornographic content. This decision makes Indonesia the first nation to restrict access to the AI application.
The action follows widespread condemnation and regulatory inquiries from Europe to Asia about the potential for sexualized content on the platform. The startup behind Grok, xAI, has announced restrictions on image generation and editing, limiting these capabilities to paying subscribers as they work to address safeguard issues that allowed inappropriate outputs.
Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid emphasized the government's stance on non-consensual sexual deepfakes as severe violations of human rights and digital safety. With the world's largest Muslim population, Indonesia upholds stringent regulations against sharing obscene content online. X officials have been summoned for discussions, and Musk warned that any illicit use of Grok would meet with harsh penalties.
ALSO READ
Controversy Swirls as xAI's Grok Chatbot Faces Backlash Over Image Misuse
From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption
Elon Musk's xAI to build USD 20 billion data centre in Mississippi
Delay in trial does not operate as 'trump card' which automatically displaces statutory safeguards: SC in Delhi riots case.