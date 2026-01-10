Indonesia Blocks Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot Over AI Pornography Risks

Indonesia has taken the unprecedented step of temporarily blocking Elon Musk's Grok chatbot due to risks associated with AI-generated pornographic content. This decision makes Indonesia the first nation to restrict access to the AI application.

The action follows widespread condemnation and regulatory inquiries from Europe to Asia about the potential for sexualized content on the platform. The startup behind Grok, xAI, has announced restrictions on image generation and editing, limiting these capabilities to paying subscribers as they work to address safeguard issues that allowed inappropriate outputs.

Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid emphasized the government's stance on non-consensual sexual deepfakes as severe violations of human rights and digital safety. With the world's largest Muslim population, Indonesia upholds stringent regulations against sharing obscene content online. X officials have been summoned for discussions, and Musk warned that any illicit use of Grok would meet with harsh penalties.