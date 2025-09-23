Left Menu

Media Muzzle? Trump's $10 Billion Defamation Battle

Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal, alleging defamation over claims involving a birthday greeting for Jeffrey Epstein. The case raises concerns about potential threats to press freedom and ongoing legal strategies against major media outlets.

Updated: 23-09-2025 02:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Wall Street Journal has requested the dismissal of former President Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit. Trump claims the paper defamed him by reporting his involvement in a birthday greeting for Jeffrey Epstein. The Journal argues the suit endangers freedom of speech and insists their reporting is accurate.

Trump's lawsuit, filed amidst criticism of his administration's Epstein-related actions, demands $10 billion in damages. He contends the letter involved, verified by Congress and linked to Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, is fabricated. The Journal, backed by the House's evidence, stands by its story.

This lawsuit is part of a series of legal actions Trump is taking against media outlets, alleging unfair or false coverage. Concerns arise among Democrats and press advocates about his use of defamation suits as a tactic to suppress critical reports. A federal judge recently rejected a similar complaint by Trump against the New York Times.

