JPMorgan CEO Advocates Amid H-1B Visa Fee Shock

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon discusses the implications of the newly announced $100,000 H-1B visa fee by President Trump. The fee impacts global employee mobility for tech companies. Dimon also comments on strengthening U.S.-India relations amidst ongoing trade negotiations, highlighting India's potential as a key ally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 07:18 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 07:18 IST
In response to President Donald Trump's announcement of a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon expressed the importance of visas for global workforce mobility in a Times of India interview. This new fee is causing significant concern among major technology firms, warning visa holders to remain in the U.S. or return swiftly.

Dimon stressed the critical role visas play, enabling their global talent to transition into markets worldwide. The White House has clarified the fee's applicability to new visa requests, excluding current holders re-entering the U.S. Dimon emphasized the need for stronger U.S.-India ties amid trade negotiations, deemed India a natural ally to the U.S., and hoped for positive outcomes from ongoing discussions between President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal aims to expedite trade discussions in Washington, the situation remains delicate. The U.S. increased tariffs significantly on Indian imports, partly due to geopolitical pressures. Previous scheduled talks were halted due to unresolved demands on opening India's agricultural markets, indicating tensions in bilateral trade efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

