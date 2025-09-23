Delhi Unites for a Cleaner Capital: BJP Leads Citywide Campaign
Delhi BJP president, Virendraa Sachdeva, emphasizes a citywide cleanliness drive at 33 locations, urging residents to maintain cleanliness as part of their daily lives. Supported by various officials under the Sewa Pakhwada initiative, the campaign encourages citizens to cease defacement practices and foster a cleaner, more beautiful Delhi.
In a sweeping effort to enhance the cleanliness of Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Virendraa Sachdeva announced a coordinated drive covering 33 sites across the capital on Tuesday. He called on citizens to take an active role in keeping the city spotless, asserting that maintaining cleanliness should be a collective endeavour.
This initiative falls under the Sewa Pakhwada campaign, with notable participation from Delhi Home and Education Minister Ashish Sood, who engaged in activities at Raja Garden. Sood lauded the public's response, highlighting the hundreds who volunteered to contribute to the monumental effort.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta voiced a strong plea against urban defacement practices, urging residents to avoid wall writings and poster pastings, especially those featuring her image. Gupta participated in a cleanliness and tree plantation event in Shalimar Bagh and advocated for continuous engagement in cleanliness activities, remarking on the negative impact of littering on the city's image.
