Left Menu

Delhi Unites for a Cleaner Capital: BJP Leads Citywide Campaign

Delhi BJP president, Virendraa Sachdeva, emphasizes a citywide cleanliness drive at 33 locations, urging residents to maintain cleanliness as part of their daily lives. Supported by various officials under the Sewa Pakhwada initiative, the campaign encourages citizens to cease defacement practices and foster a cleaner, more beautiful Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:36 IST
Delhi Unites for a Cleaner Capital: BJP Leads Citywide Campaign
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping effort to enhance the cleanliness of Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Virendraa Sachdeva announced a coordinated drive covering 33 sites across the capital on Tuesday. He called on citizens to take an active role in keeping the city spotless, asserting that maintaining cleanliness should be a collective endeavour.

This initiative falls under the Sewa Pakhwada campaign, with notable participation from Delhi Home and Education Minister Ashish Sood, who engaged in activities at Raja Garden. Sood lauded the public's response, highlighting the hundreds who volunteered to contribute to the monumental effort.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta voiced a strong plea against urban defacement practices, urging residents to avoid wall writings and poster pastings, especially those featuring her image. Gupta participated in a cleanliness and tree plantation event in Shalimar Bagh and advocated for continuous engagement in cleanliness activities, remarking on the negative impact of littering on the city's image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economy Braces for Tariff Shock Amid Growth Adjustments

Global Economy Braces for Tariff Shock Amid Growth Adjustments

 Global
2
Bengaluru Police Foil Cyber Heist: Rs 14 Lakh Recovered

Bengaluru Police Foil Cyber Heist: Rs 14 Lakh Recovered

 India
3
Unrelenting Conflict: Gaza's Plight Amid Palestinian State Recognition

Unrelenting Conflict: Gaza's Plight Amid Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Tech Rally Propels Wall Street Amid Fed Policy Uncertainty

Tech Rally Propels Wall Street Amid Fed Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025