Left Menu

Escalating Terror Ties: Afghan Nationals' Rising Role in TTP Attacks

Pakistan reports a substantial increase in Afghan involvement in TTP attacks. Afghan nationals now constitute 70% of terrorists, up from 5-10% in previous years. Islamabad fears this trend could jeopardize its relations with Kabul as diplomatic efforts intensify for regional support against the Taliban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:07 IST
Escalating Terror Ties: Afghan Nationals' Rising Role in TTP Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani authorities have recently spotlighted a troubling surge in Afghan nationals involved in attacks orchestrated by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Afghan involvement has jumped to 70%, a sharp increase from the 5-10% recorded in previous years, raising alarms in Islamabad.

At a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Dushanbe, Pakistan's representative, Muhammad Sadiq, highlighted the issue, prompting the Iranian delegate to empathize, citing similar challenges in Iran, including a significant Afghan presence in the Chabahar port attack. These developments underscore the Taliban's apparent failure to curb cross-border terrorism.

Authorities in Pakistan are intensifying diplomatic efforts, seeking broader regional consensus to press the Taliban for decisive action against the TTP. The situation has strained Pakistan's relations with Afghanistan, and unless addressed, could emerge as a major flashpoint between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Recognized for Aviation Safety Achievements

India Recognized for Aviation Safety Achievements

 India
2
Highway Havoc: Pilgrims' Bus Attacked After Gaushala Scuffle

Highway Havoc: Pilgrims' Bus Attacked After Gaushala Scuffle

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amidst Israeli Attack Allegations

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amidst Israeli Attack Allegations

 Global
4
Controversy Unfolds: Nuns and Minors Questioned at Tatanagar Station

Controversy Unfolds: Nuns and Minors Questioned at Tatanagar Station

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025