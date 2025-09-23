Escalating Terror Ties: Afghan Nationals' Rising Role in TTP Attacks

Pakistani authorities have recently spotlighted a troubling surge in Afghan nationals involved in attacks orchestrated by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Afghan involvement has jumped to 70%, a sharp increase from the 5-10% recorded in previous years, raising alarms in Islamabad.

At a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Dushanbe, Pakistan's representative, Muhammad Sadiq, highlighted the issue, prompting the Iranian delegate to empathize, citing similar challenges in Iran, including a significant Afghan presence in the Chabahar port attack. These developments underscore the Taliban's apparent failure to curb cross-border terrorism.

Authorities in Pakistan are intensifying diplomatic efforts, seeking broader regional consensus to press the Taliban for decisive action against the TTP. The situation has strained Pakistan's relations with Afghanistan, and unless addressed, could emerge as a major flashpoint between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)