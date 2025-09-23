Azam Khan Released: Triumph of Justice or Political Maneuver?

Azam Khan, a pivotal figure in the Samajwadi Party, walked free from Sitapur jail on Tuesday, ending a nearly two-year confinement. The release of the former Uttar Pradesh minister was hailed as 'justice finally served' by party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who promised to annul all 'false cases' against Khan if they regain power.

Despite speculations of a political shift, Khan dismissed rumors of joining the Bahujan Samaj Party. His return to Rampur was marked by jubilant supporters, though his convoy faced police-imposed barricades. Only Khan and his son's vehicles proceeded, leaving others delayed, as per police directives.

Expressing gratitude to supporters, Khan refrained from any definitive statements on the state's politics. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya asserted potential political realignments involving Khan hold negligible threat to the BJP's future prospects. Khan's release is the result of recent bail approval in a contentious land encroachment case.

(With inputs from agencies.)