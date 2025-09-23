Left Menu

Azam Khan Released: Triumph of Justice or Political Maneuver?

Veteran politician Azam Khan, a founding member of the Samajwadi Party, has been released on bail after nearly two years of incarceration. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav vows to clear false charges against Khan. Supporters celebrate his release, while political opponents dismiss potential impacts on future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur/Lucknow | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:07 IST
Azam Khan Released: Triumph of Justice or Political Maneuver?
Azam Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Azam Khan, a pivotal figure in the Samajwadi Party, walked free from Sitapur jail on Tuesday, ending a nearly two-year confinement. The release of the former Uttar Pradesh minister was hailed as 'justice finally served' by party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who promised to annul all 'false cases' against Khan if they regain power.

Despite speculations of a political shift, Khan dismissed rumors of joining the Bahujan Samaj Party. His return to Rampur was marked by jubilant supporters, though his convoy faced police-imposed barricades. Only Khan and his son's vehicles proceeded, leaving others delayed, as per police directives.

Expressing gratitude to supporters, Khan refrained from any definitive statements on the state's politics. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya asserted potential political realignments involving Khan hold negligible threat to the BJP's future prospects. Khan's release is the result of recent bail approval in a contentious land encroachment case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand's Fragrance Revolution: A New Era for Aromatic Farming

Uttarakhand's Fragrance Revolution: A New Era for Aromatic Farming

 India
2
Trump's UN Speech: A Call for Policy Shifts

Trump's UN Speech: A Call for Policy Shifts

 Global
3
Zelenskiy to Discuss Security and Energy with Trump Amidst Russian Tensions

Zelenskiy to Discuss Security and Energy with Trump Amidst Russian Tensions

 Global
4
Allahabad HC Targets Monkey Menace: Demands Urgent Action Plan

Allahabad HC Targets Monkey Menace: Demands Urgent Action Plan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025