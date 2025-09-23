Left Menu

Trump's Call to Action: AI Against Biological Weapons

U.S. President Donald Trump announced at the United Nations General Assembly his commitment to spearhead a global initiative against the development of biological weapons. He urged nations worldwide to support the creation of an AI-based system for verification and enforcement of a biological weapons convention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:27 IST
In a poignant address to the United Nations General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump urged the global community to unite against the threat of biological weapons.

Trump revealed his administration's plans to initiate an international campaign to enforce a biological weapons convention, with a groundbreaking AI-based verification system at its core. He extended an invitation to all nations to participate in this critical mission.

Expressing hope, Trump emphasized the instrumental role the United Nations could play in achieving this global objective, marking a significant step towards international peace and security.

