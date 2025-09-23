Trump's Call to Action: AI Against Biological Weapons

In a poignant address to the United Nations General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump urged the global community to unite against the threat of biological weapons.

Trump revealed his administration's plans to initiate an international campaign to enforce a biological weapons convention, with a groundbreaking AI-based verification system at its core. He extended an invitation to all nations to participate in this critical mission.

Expressing hope, Trump emphasized the instrumental role the United Nations could play in achieving this global objective, marking a significant step towards international peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)