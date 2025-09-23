Controversy Surrounds Discontinued Justice Dept. Bribery Probe Involving Border Czar

Democratic lawmakers have launched a probe into the abrupt shutdown of a Justice Department investigation into alleged bribery involving White House border czar Tom Homan. This comes after media reports revealed a recording in which Homan accepted $50,000 in cash from an undercover FBI agent.

Senate and House Judiciary Committee Democrats dispatched letters to top officials at the Justice Department and FBI, questioning the decision to close the investigation and pushing for the release of crucial recordings. "High-level corruption and potential cover-up require thorough oversight and transparency to rebuild public trust," asserted Senator Adam Schiff.

The investigation explored the possibility that Homan, in anticipation of a position in a potential second Trump administration, agreed to sway immigration-related government contracts. Despite evidence of a cash transaction, Trump appointees, including FBI Director Kash Patel, stated they found no credible proof of criminal activity. Democrats, lacking a majority, face challenges in compelling evidence release without Republican backing.

