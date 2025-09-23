Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Discontinued Justice Dept. Bribery Probe Involving Border Czar

Democratic lawmakers are scrutinizing the Justice Department's decision to close a bribery probe into White House border czar Tom Homan. Allegations suggest Homan accepted $50,000 from an FBI agent. Senate and House Democrats demand transparency and release of evidence to restore public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:15 IST
Controversy Surrounds Discontinued Justice Dept. Bribery Probe Involving Border Czar

Democratic lawmakers have launched a probe into the abrupt shutdown of a Justice Department investigation into alleged bribery involving White House border czar Tom Homan. This comes after media reports revealed a recording in which Homan accepted $50,000 in cash from an undercover FBI agent.

Senate and House Judiciary Committee Democrats dispatched letters to top officials at the Justice Department and FBI, questioning the decision to close the investigation and pushing for the release of crucial recordings. "High-level corruption and potential cover-up require thorough oversight and transparency to rebuild public trust," asserted Senator Adam Schiff.

The investigation explored the possibility that Homan, in anticipation of a position in a potential second Trump administration, agreed to sway immigration-related government contracts. Despite evidence of a cash transaction, Trump appointees, including FBI Director Kash Patel, stated they found no credible proof of criminal activity. Democrats, lacking a majority, face challenges in compelling evidence release without Republican backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Vision: Ukraine's Path to Victory Amid Russia's Economic Woes

Trump's Bold Vision: Ukraine's Path to Victory Amid Russia's Economic Woes

 Global
2
U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Market Confidence

 Global
3
Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

Wall Street Slump: Markets Reel Amid Fed's Mixed Messages

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Committee

Controversy Erupts as U.S. Defense Secretary Disbands Women's Advisory Commi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025