Power Struggle in Odisha: BJD Leader Suspended Amid Controversy

The BJD in Odisha has suspended three leaders, including Shreemayee Mishra, for alleged anti-party activities. Mishra's recent social media posts reportedly challenged party leadership, sparking controversy. The suspended leaders include Subas Chandra Sai and Pravir Chandra Sai. Mishra, once close to the leadership, voiced her discontent on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:38 IST
Power Struggle in Odisha: BJD Leader Suspended Amid Controversy
The political scene in Odisha took a dramatic turn as the BJD suspended three leaders, including the outspoken women's affairs general secretary, Shreemayee Mishra, over accusations of anti-party activities.

Her comments on social media, indirectly criticizing the leadership of Naveen Patnaik and his aide VK Pandian, are believed to have incited the decision. Mishra, a prominent figure once in close proximity to the leadership, has expressed her dissatisfaction publicly.

In retaliation, Mishra declared her unwavering stance on self-esteem, highlighting her exit as an opportunity to reflect on current party dynamics. This suspension follows the party's ongoing efforts to manage internal dissent post-2024 election defeat.

