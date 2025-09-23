Power Struggle in Odisha: BJD Leader Suspended Amid Controversy

The political scene in Odisha took a dramatic turn as the BJD suspended three leaders, including the outspoken women's affairs general secretary, Shreemayee Mishra, over accusations of anti-party activities.

Her comments on social media, indirectly criticizing the leadership of Naveen Patnaik and his aide VK Pandian, are believed to have incited the decision. Mishra, a prominent figure once in close proximity to the leadership, has expressed her dissatisfaction publicly.

In retaliation, Mishra declared her unwavering stance on self-esteem, highlighting her exit as an opportunity to reflect on current party dynamics. This suspension follows the party's ongoing efforts to manage internal dissent post-2024 election defeat.

