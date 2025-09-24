Left Menu

Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

In the wake of France's recognition of Palestinian statehood, the UN Security Council faces a deep divide on addressing the Gaza conflict. With the U.S. opposing a ceasefire resolution, tensions rise as international pressure mounts for action amid devastating humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Updated: 24-09-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 02:56 IST
The UN Security Council remains at an impasse over the Gaza conflict, reflecting a profound split between the U.S. and other member states. The divergence was spotlighted after France's recognition of Palestinian statehood.

In a heated session, members urged action over words, citing the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with calls for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid delivery. Yet, the U.S. stood firm, blocking resolutions requiring broader condemnation of Hamas.

The ongoing divisions underscore the Council's limited influence, with U.S. vetoes frustrating other members and dampening hopes for resolution. Observers question the body's relevance if a single nation can thwart global consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

