Global Divides Deepen: UN Security Council Stalled on Gaza Conflict

The UN Security Council remains at an impasse over the Gaza conflict, reflecting a profound split between the U.S. and other member states. The divergence was spotlighted after France's recognition of Palestinian statehood.

In a heated session, members urged action over words, citing the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with calls for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid delivery. Yet, the U.S. stood firm, blocking resolutions requiring broader condemnation of Hamas.

The ongoing divisions underscore the Council's limited influence, with U.S. vetoes frustrating other members and dampening hopes for resolution. Observers question the body's relevance if a single nation can thwart global consensus.

(With inputs from agencies.)