Trump Invites World to 2026 World Cup Amid Declining U.S. Travel

President Donald Trump extended an invitation to the global community to attend the upcoming 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics hosted by the United States, during his address to the UN General Assembly.

This call for international participation comes amidst a backdrop of declining travel to the U.S., with a reported 2.9% drop year-on-year in August visitor numbers. Complicated visa processes and a $250 visa integrity fee are among the hurdles faced by non-visa waiver country visitors.

Despite these challenges, there's significant international interest in the 2026 World Cup. Over 1.5 million ticket applications were submitted within 24 hours from 210 countries, signaling strong demand. The White House considers stricter visa regulations as Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Summer Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)