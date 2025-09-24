Left Menu

Trump Invites World to 2026 World Cup Amid Declining U.S. Travel

Despite a drop in overseas travel to the U.S., President Trump encourages global attendance at the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics. Travel declined 2.9% in August, with visa challenges adding complexities for many fans. More than 1.5 million World Cup ticket applications have already been received.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 03:02 IST
Trump Invites World to 2026 World Cup Amid Declining U.S. Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump extended an invitation to the global community to attend the upcoming 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics hosted by the United States, during his address to the UN General Assembly.

This call for international participation comes amidst a backdrop of declining travel to the U.S., with a reported 2.9% drop year-on-year in August visitor numbers. Complicated visa processes and a $250 visa integrity fee are among the hurdles faced by non-visa waiver country visitors.

Despite these challenges, there's significant international interest in the 2026 World Cup. Over 1.5 million ticket applications were submitted within 24 hours from 210 countries, signaling strong demand. The White House considers stricter visa regulations as Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Summer Olympics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade

 Global
2
Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

Syria-Israel Peace Talks Advance Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

 Global
4
Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025