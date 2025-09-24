Left Menu

America Poised to Host Grand Global Events Amid Travel Hurdles

President Donald Trump invites global attendance for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympics in the U.S. amid challenges in inbound travel. Visitor trends have declined despite high ticket demand, compounded by visa costs and wait times. The events promise global excitement amidst travel hurdles.

Updated: 24-09-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 04:31 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an address to the UN General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump encouraged global attendance at upcoming major events: the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics to be held in the U.S. Despite this optimism, the U.S. has seen a decline in overseas travel, contrary to global tourism trends.

Trump highlighted the country's upcoming 250th independence anniversary alongside hosting duties for these international sporting events. He extended a special invitation to the global community to partake in the excitement, as seen in FIFA's report of overwhelming ticket demand from fans worldwide.

However, potential visitors from countries not on the U.S. visa waiver list face financial and logistical barriers, including a $250 integrity fee and long visa wait times. These hurdles, along with potential new visa limitations for other categories, could impact participation from countries normally sending large contingents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

