Left Menu

Trump's Climate Change Denial: A Setback for Global Efforts

US President Donald Trump dismissed climate change as a hoax at the UNGA, complicating diplomacy ahead of COP30. Experts warn that this rhetoric threatens global climate action. Despite this, countries are pushing ahead with green policies to combat fossil fuel reliance and prove their commitment to sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:30 IST
Trump's Climate Change Denial: A Setback for Global Efforts
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • India

In a provocative address at the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald Trump labeled climate change the ''greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world,'' a statement experts criticize as detrimental to global environmental progress.

Despite Trump's rhetoric, which poses potential diplomatic challenges leading up to the UN climate change conference in Belem, Brazil, experts emphasize that meaningful climate action is being taken by countries independent of US posturing.

Climate leaders insist on holding the US accountable and urge all nations to unify in the fight against climate change, with urgent calls for strengthening commitments at COP30, as the threat of climate inertia looms large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Slams Bar Council for Frivolous Complaint

Supreme Court Slams Bar Council for Frivolous Complaint

 India
2
Ukrainian Drone Strike Disrupts Key Russian Port

Ukrainian Drone Strike Disrupts Key Russian Port

 Global
3
Ex-South Korean First Lady Faces Bribery and Stock Manipulation Trial

Ex-South Korean First Lady Faces Bribery and Stock Manipulation Trial

 South Korea
4
Gujarat Unveils 17 New Talukas for Decentralized Development

Gujarat Unveils 17 New Talukas for Decentralized Development

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025