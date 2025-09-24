Trump's Climate Change Denial: A Setback for Global Efforts
US President Donald Trump dismissed climate change as a hoax at the UNGA, complicating diplomacy ahead of COP30. Experts warn that this rhetoric threatens global climate action. Despite this, countries are pushing ahead with green policies to combat fossil fuel reliance and prove their commitment to sustainability.
- Country:
- India
In a provocative address at the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald Trump labeled climate change the ''greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world,'' a statement experts criticize as detrimental to global environmental progress.
Despite Trump's rhetoric, which poses potential diplomatic challenges leading up to the UN climate change conference in Belem, Brazil, experts emphasize that meaningful climate action is being taken by countries independent of US posturing.
Climate leaders insist on holding the US accountable and urge all nations to unify in the fight against climate change, with urgent calls for strengthening commitments at COP30, as the threat of climate inertia looms large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
