Trump's Climate Change Denial: A Setback for Global Efforts

In a provocative address at the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald Trump labeled climate change the ''greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world,'' a statement experts criticize as detrimental to global environmental progress.

Despite Trump's rhetoric, which poses potential diplomatic challenges leading up to the UN climate change conference in Belem, Brazil, experts emphasize that meaningful climate action is being taken by countries independent of US posturing.

Climate leaders insist on holding the US accountable and urge all nations to unify in the fight against climate change, with urgent calls for strengthening commitments at COP30, as the threat of climate inertia looms large.

(With inputs from agencies.)