Delayed Elections: J&K to Fill Four Vacant Rajya Sabha Seats

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has expressed approval of the Election Commission's decision to conduct elections for the four unoccupied Rajya Sabha seats from the Union Territory. However, the party described it as a 'delayed' move.

Initially announced by the Election Commission, the biennial elections are set for October 24. These four seats have been vacant since 2021, as confirmed earlier in the day.

"The decision to hold elections is justified, even if delayed," said Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma. He highlighted that, despite assembly elections occurring a year ago, Jammu and Kashmir remained underrepresented in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)