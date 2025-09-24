Left Menu

Delayed Elections: J&K to Fill Four Vacant Rajya Sabha Seats

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress welcomed the Election Commission's decision to hold long-awaited Rajya Sabha elections. Four seats will be filled on October 24, having been vacant since 2021. The Congress emphasized the need for proper representation in the Rajya Sabha and plans strategic consultations with party leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has expressed approval of the Election Commission's decision to conduct elections for the four unoccupied Rajya Sabha seats from the Union Territory. However, the party described it as a 'delayed' move.

Initially announced by the Election Commission, the biennial elections are set for October 24. These four seats have been vacant since 2021, as confirmed earlier in the day.

"The decision to hold elections is justified, even if delayed," said Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma. He highlighted that, despite assembly elections occurring a year ago, Jammu and Kashmir remained underrepresented in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

