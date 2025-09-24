Left Menu

China's Stand on US Criticism and Trade with Russia

China has warned the US of countermeasures if action is taken over its trade with Moscow following criticism from Trump. China defends its trade as compliant with WTO rules while highlighting US and EU continued trade with Russia. Trump accuses China and India of funding the Ukraine war via Russian oil purchases.

24-09-2025
In a stern warning, China has threatened countermeasures should the United States take any steps concerning its trade relations with Russia. At a media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun dismissed President Donald Trump's condemnation, which labeled India and China as primary financial supporters of the Ukraine conflict through their purchases of Russian oil.

Guo countered the criticism by emphasizing that the United States, along with European Union nations, continues to engage in trade with Russia. He reiterated China's commitment to an objective stance on the Ukraine crisis, promoting peace talks as a diplomatic solution.

During his recent address to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump asserted that multiple countries, including NATO members, continue to source Russian energy products, indirectly financing the conflict. Meanwhile, the US imports items such as uranium hexafluoride and palladium, further complicating its position. The US imposed additional tariffs on India in retaliation for its oil trade with Russia, raising concerns about unilateral actions amid complex international trade ties.

