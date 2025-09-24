Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Tripura: Chief Minister Saha Condemns Attack on BJP Workers and Journalist

Tripura CM Manik Saha criticized the Tipra Motha Party for a violent attack on BJP workers and a journalist. Saha urged the end of political violence in the state, while the TMP's issues in the Assembly have recently challenged the BJP-led government. TMP has yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:55 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has come down hard on the actions of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) following a recent attack on BJP workers and a journalist. The clash underscores rising tensions within the state's coalition government.

On September 21, onlookers were left in disbelief as supporters of the TMP allegedly attacked BJP Janajati Morcha vice-president Mangal Debbarma and others during a scheduled event that had to be cancelled due to escalating violence.

Voicing his disapproval, Chief Minister Saha highlighted the inherent dangers of continued political violence, which has roots in the region's tumultuous past. TMP lawmakers have also been vocal in the Assembly, raising issues like border infiltration, adding to the existing political strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

