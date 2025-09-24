Generational Clash: Moulton Eyes Senate Bid Against Veteran Markey

U.S. Representative Seth Moulton, a Democrat known for occasionally challenging his party's leadership, is contemplating a Senate bid in Massachusetts against long-term incumbent Senator Ed Markey. This potential race may highlight an internal struggle for generational change within the Democratic Party.

Moulton, who is 46 and a Marine Corps veteran first elected in 2014, has not yet made a final decision about pursuing the Senate seat but stated he is exploring the best options for representing Massachusetts. Not a stranger to challenging the status quo, Moulton previously called on President Joe Biden to end his re-election campaign following a difficult debate performance.

Senator Markey, elected to the House in a 1976 special election and serving in the Senate since 2013, represents a veteran presence in Congress. Meanwhile, Democrats face other contested races as they aim to reclaim a majority in a Senate currently held by a slight Republican edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)