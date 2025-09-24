The Shadow Over Ladakh: Allegations of Conspiracy and Political Games

The unfolding situation in Ladakh is being characterized as a politically motivated conspiracy, with government sources arguing that the region's youth have been misled into violence for the personal and political ambitions of a few individuals.

Allegations surfaced that activist Sonam Wangchuk and certain Congress leaders may have stoked unrest, implying that the unrest was not spontaneous but rather orchestrated for political leverage.

The central government reiterated its readiness for dialogue, stressing its continuous commitment to the welfare of Ladakhi people, while questioning the real motivations behind the provoked violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)