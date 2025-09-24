The Shadow Over Ladakh: Allegations of Conspiracy and Political Games
The conflict in Ladakh is portrayed as a politically charged conspiracy, with the central government asserting that local youth were misled for personal and political gains. Critical of Congress and activist Sonam Wangchuk, government sources claim violence was premeditated, emphasizing their commitment to supporting Ladakh's welfare.
- Country:
- India
The unfolding situation in Ladakh is being characterized as a politically motivated conspiracy, with government sources arguing that the region's youth have been misled into violence for the personal and political ambitions of a few individuals.
Allegations surfaced that activist Sonam Wangchuk and certain Congress leaders may have stoked unrest, implying that the unrest was not spontaneous but rather orchestrated for political leverage.
The central government reiterated its readiness for dialogue, stressing its continuous commitment to the welfare of Ladakhi people, while questioning the real motivations behind the provoked violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh
- violence
- politics
- conspiracy
- youth
- Sonam Wangchuk
- government
- activism
- personal gain
- protests
ALSO READ
Assam Government Seeks Answers in Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death
Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Spurs Violence in Ladakh
Government Tightens Silver Jewellery Import Rules
Ladakh Turmoil: Was Activist Sonam Wangchuk the Catalyst?
It is clear that mob violence in Ladakh was guided by activist Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements: Govt statement.