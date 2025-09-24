Left Menu

Balancing Truth and Politics: A Governor's Perspective

Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju emphasizes the importance of government transparency and truth over influence from lobbies. He believes that the people's judgment is paramount while advising within constitutional limits. Raju shares insights from his political career and reflects on his recent appointment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:54 IST
Balancing Truth and Politics: A Governor's Perspective
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent interview with PTI, Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju underscored the importance of government accountability, stressing that truth should guide the administration rather than external lobbies. Raju, who assumed his role as governor recently, highlighted the significance of people's judgment in evaluating government performance.

Reflecting on his political journey, the former Andhra Pradesh minister articulated that whether in power or opposition, it is crucial to remain truthful to gain public appreciation. He cautioned against allowing lobbies to dictate government actions, asserting that it could lead to public disapproval.

Raju also shared his initial mixed reactions upon learning about his gubernatorial appointment, noting the challenges of resigning from his longstanding political affiliation with the TDP. Despite life's uncertainties, Raju emphasized the necessity of sacrifices for continued public service within the constitutional framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

