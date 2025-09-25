Rajasthan Gears Up for PM Modi's Visit: Strategic Preparations Underway

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted a thorough review of the arrangements in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Banswara on September 25. Sharma's inspection included key sites such as the helipad at Napla and the main meeting venue.

He directed officials to ensure comprehensive preparations, particularly focusing on drinking water, parking, and seating facilities for the public attending the event. The arrangements are aimed at ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees.

Additionally, Sharma reviewed the plans for an interaction session between the Prime Minister and beneficiaries of the PM-KUSUM scheme. He held discussions with senior officials to ensure all aspects of the visit are meticulously planned. Notables such as BJP state president Madan Rathore and law enforcement officials also participated in the review.

(With inputs from agencies.)