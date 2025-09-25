Kimmel's Return: Late-Night Drama Amidst Political Tensions

Jimmy Kimmel's return to late-night television sparked intense debate after President Trump's administration criticized his remarks about the accused killer of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. Despite backlash, Kimmel's monologue gained widespread attention, garnering nearly 19 million views on social media platforms by Wednesday afternoon.

Amidst mounting pressure, Disney decided to cut short Kimmel's suspension, leading to further tensions with the Trump administration. Kimmel's emotionally charged monologue defended political satire against Trump's administration, referencing fans who threatened to cancel Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions in protest.

While Nexstar and Sinclair chose not to air his show across their 70 ABC stations, Disney continues to offer the program on streaming platforms. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr's threat of an investigation added to the controversy, raising debates about broadcasting rights and free speech.