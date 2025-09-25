Sarkozy Awaits Verdict in High-Stakes Corruption Trial

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will soon discover the outcome of his corruption trial, where he stands accused of accepting millions of euros from deceased Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to fund his 2007 presidential campaign.

Prosecutors have requested a seven-year prison term for Sarkozy, who helmed France from 2007 to 2012. The seasoned politician faces charges that include concealing embezzlement, passive corruption, and criminal conspiracy. Investigators allege he formed a corrupt alliance with Libya.

Sarkozy adamantly denies the accusations, labeling them as politically charged. Despite his legal troubles, he remains influential, recently meeting with key political figures and impacting current French political dynamics.