Left Menu

Sarkozy Acquitted of Campaign Finance Charges, Guilty of Conspiracy

Nicolas Sarkozy, former French president, was found not guilty of illegal campaign financing from Libya but guilty of criminal conspiracy. Though acquitted of corruption charges, he faced a Paris court's judgment. Despite legal issues, Sarkozy remains a key political figure and recently engaged with prominent political parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:53 IST
Sarkozy Acquitted of Campaign Finance Charges, Guilty of Conspiracy

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been acquitted of charges related to receiving illegal campaign financing from Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi for his 2007 presidential campaign. However, a Paris court found him guilty of criminal conspiracy in the same case.

Sarkozy, who has consistently denied the allegations, was accused of making a deal with Gaddafi in 2005, during his tenure as France's interior minister. The deal allegedly involved obtaining campaign funds in return for France's diplomatic support of Libya.

Though found guilty, Sarkozy continues to wield influence within French politics, meeting recently with Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and endorsing the National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, as part of the "republican arc." His legal challenges persist, despite previous accusations and the loss of his Legion of Honour.

TRENDING

1
Inga Ruginiene Set to Lead Lithuania: A New Political Era

Inga Ruginiene Set to Lead Lithuania: A New Political Era

 Global
2
India's First CXO Pickleball League: A New Era in Corporate Sports

India's First CXO Pickleball League: A New Era in Corporate Sports

 India
3
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic Dialogues: Strengthening South Asian Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Diplomatic Dialogues: Strengthening South As...

 Pakistan
4
Tragedy Strikes Rehab: Fatal Quarrel Erupts

Tragedy Strikes Rehab: Fatal Quarrel Erupts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025