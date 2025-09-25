Sarkozy Acquitted of Campaign Finance Charges, Guilty of Conspiracy

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been acquitted of charges related to receiving illegal campaign financing from Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi for his 2007 presidential campaign. However, a Paris court found him guilty of criminal conspiracy in the same case.

Sarkozy, who has consistently denied the allegations, was accused of making a deal with Gaddafi in 2005, during his tenure as France's interior minister. The deal allegedly involved obtaining campaign funds in return for France's diplomatic support of Libya.

Though found guilty, Sarkozy continues to wield influence within French politics, meeting recently with Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and endorsing the National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, as part of the "republican arc." His legal challenges persist, despite previous accusations and the loss of his Legion of Honour.