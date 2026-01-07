Left Menu

China's Strategic Africa Tour: Securing Trade Routes and Geopolitical Influence

China's top diplomat Wang Yi embarks on a New Year tour of Africa, addressing strategic trade access across the region, while aiming to deepen political ties and secure resource supply lines. His visit targets key nations including Ethiopia, Somalia, and Tanzania to strengthen China's 'Belt and Road' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 15:16 IST
Wang Yi

China's top diplomat Wang Yi commenced his annual New Year tour of Africa, aiming to reinforce strategic trade access across eastern and southern Africa. The tour is part of Beijing's efforts to secure crucial shipping routes and resource supply lines.

The Foreign Minister's itinerary includes Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania, and Lesotho. Each country serves as a focal point for China's 'Belt and Road' infrastructure program, highlighting model partnerships and expanding export markets. Ethiopia, with a projected 7.2% growth by the IMF, represents a key target for China.

The visit underscores China's position as the world's largest bilateral lender, facing competition from the EU amid African nations' need for investments over loans. Notably, Wang visits Somalia for the first time since the 1980s, reinforcing China's geopolitical influence near the Gulf of Aden, a crucial trade corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

