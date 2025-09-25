BJP's Nationwide 'Swadeshi' Campaign Sparks Aatmanirbhar Movement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an ambitious three-month campaign to boost the use of 'swadeshi' products, highlighting the importance of items manufactured domestically, including those by foreign companies based in India.

This campaign, aligning with the birth anniversaries of Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, seeks to instill the value of self-reliance within Indian households. Arun Singh, the BJP's national general secretary, articulated the campaign's mission to make 'har ghar swadeshi' pivotal in achieving an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Through a series of over 20,000 programs and online outreach, the BJP aims to create a nationwide people's movement. Singh noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'vocal for local' initiative has already spurred growth in sectors like khadi, and now aims for broader economic self-dependence.

(With inputs from agencies.)