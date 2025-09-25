Delhi BJP's Architectural Marvel: A New Chapter on DDU Marg

The Delhi BJP is poised to unveil its new office building on DDU Marg on September 29, a ceremony likely to be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda, according to sources on Thursday.

Preparations are underway for the event, anticipating the Prime Minister's presence, a senior party source revealed. Invitations have been extended to the Prime Minister's Office, yet confirmation is pending, another insider confirmed.

The recently completed building showcases south Indian architectural elements such as prominent pillars, as well as eco-friendly features, modern amenities, and comprehensive office space for various party functions and officials, making it a significant upgrade from the previous headquarters near Gurudwara Rakabganj.

(With inputs from agencies.)