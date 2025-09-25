Left Menu

Tensions Soar: US Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Warplanes Near Alaska

US fighter jets intercepted four Russian warplanes near Alaska in the latest of multiple incidents this year. NORAD identified the aircraft operating in international airspace. President Trump's comments on Ukraine raise questions about US-NATO commitments amid increasing Russian military activity close to international borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:07 IST
Tensions Soar: US Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Warplanes Near Alaska
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recurring display of military vigilance, US fighter jets were deployed to identify and intercept four Russian warplanes near Alaska. This marks the third such incident in a month, highlighting the persistently tense relations between the two nations.

The Russian aircraft, comprising two Tu-95s and two Su-35s, were detected in the Alaskan Air Defence Identification Zone. Nine US aircraft, including an E-3 Sentry and four F-16s, were dispatched to intercept them, though the Russian planes remained in international airspace.

This incident occurs against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions as President Donald Trump advocates for Ukraine's territorial recovery and encourages NATO allies to defend their airspace firmly. Trump's recent discussions with President Putin have yet to yield a breakthrough in US-Russian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare: Cricket Row Escalates Amid Political Jabs and Provocative Gestures

Tensions Flare: Cricket Row Escalates Amid Political Jabs and Provocative Ge...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Telecom Innovations and Challenges Addressed Ahead of India Mobile Congress

Telecom Innovations and Challenges Addressed Ahead of India Mobile Congress

 India
3
Ukraine Soars in Drone Industry: Zelenskiy Eyes Global Tech Partnerships

Ukraine Soars in Drone Industry: Zelenskiy Eyes Global Tech Partnerships

 Global
4
Congress Ignites Grassroots Surge with New Observers

Congress Ignites Grassroots Surge with New Observers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025