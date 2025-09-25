Tensions Soar: US Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Warplanes Near Alaska

In a recurring display of military vigilance, US fighter jets were deployed to identify and intercept four Russian warplanes near Alaska. This marks the third such incident in a month, highlighting the persistently tense relations between the two nations.

The Russian aircraft, comprising two Tu-95s and two Su-35s, were detected in the Alaskan Air Defence Identification Zone. Nine US aircraft, including an E-3 Sentry and four F-16s, were dispatched to intercept them, though the Russian planes remained in international airspace.

This incident occurs against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions as President Donald Trump advocates for Ukraine's territorial recovery and encourages NATO allies to defend their airspace firmly. Trump's recent discussions with President Putin have yet to yield a breakthrough in US-Russian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)