INLD Chief Abhay Chautala Slams BJP-JJP Alliance, Calls for Regional Party Power

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief, Abhay Singh Chautala, made a scathing attack on his rivals during a rally marking the 112th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal. Accusing the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) of betrayal, he claimed they helped the BJP establish a government in Haryana despite the public voting against it.

Addressing the gathering, which included significant figures like Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and others, Chautala criticized the BJP government for failing on multiple fronts, including law and order. The rally, held in a Congress stronghold, was also a platform to flay Congress leaders Bhupinder and Deepender Hooda, accusing them of aligning with BJP interests.

Attendees like Badal emphasized the necessity of returning regional parties to power, asserting that national parties neglect farmer and poor welfare. The gathering highlighted the regional dynamics in Haryana's political landscape, with calls for change echoing through the speeches.

