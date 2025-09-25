Left Menu

INLD Chief Abhay Chautala Slams BJP-JJP Alliance, Calls for Regional Party Power

During a rally commemorating Chaudhary Devi Lal's 112th birth anniversary, INLD chief Abhay Singh Chautala criticized the JJP and BJP governments for failing public expectations in Haryana. The event highlighted calls for regional parties to lead, as attendees criticized national party governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rohtak | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:09 IST
INLD Chief Abhay Chautala Slams BJP-JJP Alliance, Calls for Regional Party Power
Abhay Singh Chautala
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief, Abhay Singh Chautala, made a scathing attack on his rivals during a rally marking the 112th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal. Accusing the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) of betrayal, he claimed they helped the BJP establish a government in Haryana despite the public voting against it.

Addressing the gathering, which included significant figures like Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and others, Chautala criticized the BJP government for failing on multiple fronts, including law and order. The rally, held in a Congress stronghold, was also a platform to flay Congress leaders Bhupinder and Deepender Hooda, accusing them of aligning with BJP interests.

Attendees like Badal emphasized the necessity of returning regional parties to power, asserting that national parties neglect farmer and poor welfare. The gathering highlighted the regional dynamics in Haryana's political landscape, with calls for change echoing through the speeches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Saim Ayub Hits Record Ducks as Bangladesh Dominate Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Saim Ayub Hits Record Ducks as Bangladesh Dominate Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

 United Arab Emirates
2
Bengaluru's Traffic Revolution: Cabinet Approves Adaptive Signals

Bengaluru's Traffic Revolution: Cabinet Approves Adaptive Signals

 India
3
U.S. Justice and Agriculture Departments Target High Farm Input Costs

U.S. Justice and Agriculture Departments Target High Farm Input Costs

 Global
4
Tragic Road Accident Spurs Compensation Dispute in Odisha

Tragic Road Accident Spurs Compensation Dispute in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025