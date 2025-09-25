Trump's Criticism of Comey Sparks Legal Debate

In a heated exchange, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his disdain for James Comey but clarified that the decision to indict the former FBI director rests with the Justice Department.

Trump addressed reporters, maintaining that he did not plan to intervene in the matter, despite branding Comey as problematic.

Comey, a vocal detractor of Trump since being dismissed in 2017, was previously conducting an investigation into potential Russian interference in the 2016 election - a claim both Trump and Russian officials have vehemently denied.

