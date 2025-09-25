CPI's 25th Congress: Resolutions for Unity & Social Justice

The Communist Party of India concluded its 25th Congress with the re-election of D Raja as general secretary. Key resolutions were passed, including the restoration of trade with Pakistan, the release of prisoners, and intensified ideological struggle against the BJP. Delegates from across India participated in the centennial celebration of the party.

Punjab leader Hardev Arshi advocated for trade resumption with Pakistan to benefit local farmers, traders, and tourism. Resolutions involving prisoners' rights demanded the release of detainees held without adequate legal proceedings. The party criticized the misuse of laws like UAPA to curb dissent.

Further resolutions called for uniting Left forces against the BJP's alleged pro-corporate and communal policies, focusing on upcoming elections. CPI also stressed strengthening grassroots movements and addressing unemployment and educational decline, reflecting its deep commitment to socialism and democratic unity.