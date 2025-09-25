Nicolas Sarkozy: A Fall from Power

In an unprecedented judicial decision, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a five-year prison sentence for criminal conspiracy. The case, involving attempts to procure campaign funds from Libya's former dictator Muammar Gaddafi, marks a dramatic downfall for Sarkozy, the conservative leader who led France from 2007 to 2012.

Sarkozy, visibly emotional, slammed the verdict as a "scandalous" act, vehemently denying wrongdoing. His statement that he would "sleep in jail with his head held high" echoed his persistent claim of innocence. Support from allies remains strong, as legal appeals are anticipated.

The verdict has stirred mixed reactions within France's political spectrum, highlighting judicial independence to some and a threat to political freedom to others. Sarkozy's legal troubles aren't over, with ongoing appeals and additional cases posing further challenges to his influence in French politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)