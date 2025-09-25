Vice-President's Cultural and Spiritual Sojourn in Andhra Pradesh

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan embarked on a momentous two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, marked by cultural and spiritual engagements in Vijayawada and Tirumala. This visit, his inaugural official tour since taking office, aimed at promoting regional culture and religious harmony, as confirmed by an official statement from the Vice President's Secretariat.

On September 24, Radhakrishnan commenced his visit with prayers at Vijayawada's Kanak Durga Temple, wishing for national prosperity. Later, at the Vijayawada Utsav 2025, he extolled the virtues of Navratri and applauded Andhra Pradesh's achievements in diverse sectors, acknowledging the vibrant spirit of its people.

The visit reached its zenith on September 25, as the Vice-President paid homage at the revered Tirumala Temple and inaugurated the Pilgrim Amenities Centre 'Venkatadri Nilayam'. This state-of-the-art facility, featuring dormitories and healthcare provisions, signifies TTD's dedication to improving pilgrim welfare. Before concluding, he also visited the Padmavathi Temple in Tiruchanoor.

