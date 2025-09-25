Left Menu

Vice-President's Cultural and Spiritual Sojourn in Andhra Pradesh

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan visited Andhra Pradesh, engaging in cultural and spiritual activities. On his first official state visit, he explored key temples and participated in local festivities. He inaugurated the Pilgrim Amenities Centre at Tirumala, enhancing facilities for devotees, and lauded the state’s cultural and technological contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:41 IST
Vice-President's Cultural and Spiritual Sojourn in Andhra Pradesh
Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan takes part in Vijaywada Utsav. (Photo/pib). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan embarked on a momentous two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, marked by cultural and spiritual engagements in Vijayawada and Tirumala. This visit, his inaugural official tour since taking office, aimed at promoting regional culture and religious harmony, as confirmed by an official statement from the Vice President's Secretariat.

On September 24, Radhakrishnan commenced his visit with prayers at Vijayawada's Kanak Durga Temple, wishing for national prosperity. Later, at the Vijayawada Utsav 2025, he extolled the virtues of Navratri and applauded Andhra Pradesh's achievements in diverse sectors, acknowledging the vibrant spirit of its people.

The visit reached its zenith on September 25, as the Vice-President paid homage at the revered Tirumala Temple and inaugurated the Pilgrim Amenities Centre 'Venkatadri Nilayam'. This state-of-the-art facility, featuring dormitories and healthcare provisions, signifies TTD's dedication to improving pilgrim welfare. Before concluding, he also visited the Padmavathi Temple in Tiruchanoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

 Global
2
Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Clash

Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Cl...

 Global
3
Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

 Global
4
Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian Activity

Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian A...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025