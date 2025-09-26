Trump Halts Israeli Annexation Plan: 'There's Been Enough'
President Donald Trump declared he will prevent Israel from annexing the West Bank, citing concerns from Arab leaders. Trump's statement came during an unrelated Oval Office event, highlighting his complex diplomatic relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu amid ongoing Middle Eastern tensions.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has taken a firm stance against Israel's potential annexation of the West Bank, stating decisively that he will not permit it. During a signing ceremony in the Oval Office, he remarked, 'There's been enough,' signaling a halt to further territorial expansion.
Trump's decision reflects pressure he faces from Arab leaders who are uneasy about Israel's aggressive moves towards annexation, a step feared to escalate regional tensions. Despite his previously celebrated rapport with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump seems keen on addressing broader Middle Eastern diplomatic concerns.
The complex political landscape is further complicated by contrasting situations in the region. Unlike the tensions in Gaza, governed by the Palestinian Authority, where military conflict involves Hamas, the West Bank represents a different set of geopolitical challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel's Global Isolation: Netanyahu Faces Mounting Challenges
Escalation in the Middle East: Israeli Strikes Against Houthis in Yemen
Slovenia Bans Netanyahu: A Stance on International Law
Slovenia Stands Firm: Travel Ban on Israel's Netanyahu Amidst Human Rights Concerns
Man Arrested for Threatening Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu