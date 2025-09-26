Left Menu

Trump Halts Israeli Annexation Plan: 'There's Been Enough'

President Donald Trump declared he will prevent Israel from annexing the West Bank, citing concerns from Arab leaders. Trump's statement came during an unrelated Oval Office event, highlighting his complex diplomatic relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu amid ongoing Middle Eastern tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 02:42 IST
Trump Halts Israeli Annexation Plan: 'There's Been Enough'
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has taken a firm stance against Israel's potential annexation of the West Bank, stating decisively that he will not permit it. During a signing ceremony in the Oval Office, he remarked, 'There's been enough,' signaling a halt to further territorial expansion.

Trump's decision reflects pressure he faces from Arab leaders who are uneasy about Israel's aggressive moves towards annexation, a step feared to escalate regional tensions. Despite his previously celebrated rapport with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump seems keen on addressing broader Middle Eastern diplomatic concerns.

The complex political landscape is further complicated by contrasting situations in the region. Unlike the tensions in Gaza, governed by the Palestinian Authority, where military conflict involves Hamas, the West Bank represents a different set of geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Security Council Faces High-Stakes Vote on Iran Sanctions

UN Security Council Faces High-Stakes Vote on Iran Sanctions

 Global
2
Trump Blocks Israeli Annexation of West Bank Amid International Tension

Trump Blocks Israeli Annexation of West Bank Amid International Tension

 Global
3
Trump's TikTok Sale: A $14 Billion Deal in the Making

Trump's TikTok Sale: A $14 Billion Deal in the Making

 Global
4
Justice Department Targets Open Society Foundations Amid Political Tensions

Justice Department Targets Open Society Foundations Amid Political Tensions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025