Global Tensions Rise Over West Bank Annexation: Trump's Stance and International Response

President Donald Trump has taken a firm stance against Israel annexing the West Bank, stating that it's time for such actions to cease. This announcement comes despite his longstanding support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump's declaration follows mounting pressure from Arab leaders who fear further annexation could spark regional instability. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority maintains governance over the West Bank, unlike Gaza, which remains embroiled in conflict with Israel.

In a significant international development, ten nations have recently acknowledged Palestinian statehood, hoping to reinvigorate the stagnant peace process, a move not welcomed by the US and Israel. As international tensions rise, the European Union is considering sanctions, and cultural boycotts against Israel are on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)