Accusations of Electoral Misconduct in Himachal Pradesh: A Brewing Political Storm

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, accuses the ruling Congress of misusing government resources and distributing funds among women during the Dehra by-elections. The BJP claims that this distribution, through the Kangra Cooperative Bank, unfairly influenced the election outcome. The matter is now headed to the High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition Leader Jai Ram Thakur has leveled heavy allegations against the ruling Congress party, accusing it of abusing governmental powers and distributing significant sums to women during the Dehra assembly by-elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur told reporters in Mandi that Congress, which criticizes others for vote manipulation, itself employed unscrupulous tactics to sway the Dehra bypoll in 2024. Thousands of rupees were allegedly disbursed through the Kangra Cooperative Bank to women affiliated with mahila mandals.

BJP leaders argue that this was the first instance of governmental machinery being used to significantly influence an election in Himachal Pradesh. The case might soon be examined by the Himachal Pradesh High Court, as the BJP's Hoshyar Singh plans to pursue the legal route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

