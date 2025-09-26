Czech Parliamentary Elections: A Nation at a Crossroads

The Czech Republic is gearing up for crucial parliamentary elections scheduled for October 3 and 4. This political contest sees the opposition ANO party, helmed by former Prime Minister Andrej Babis, leading the opinion polls against the center-right ruling coalition.

An ANO victory could herald significant shifts in the nation's policies, possibly intensifying tensions with the European Union over matters like climate policy and migration. The party has pledged to ease energy prices, increase wages, and reduce corporate taxes, while holding a more Eurosceptic stance compared to the incumbent government.

The elections will determine 200 deputies for a four-year term in the lower house of parliament. While results start coming in after the polls close on October 4, no party is expected to secure an outright majority, likely prompting coalition negotiations. The appointed Prime Minister must gain a confidence vote in the parliament, while President Petr Pavel has indicated a focus on candidates' stances on EU and NATO policies.