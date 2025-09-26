Unprecedented Excellence: India-Sri Lanka Ties Strengthen
The relationship between India and Sri Lanka is at its strongest, following visits by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to India and PM Narendra Modi to Sri Lanka. The two nations see immense collaboration opportunities, driven by cultural, historical, geographical, and trade ties.
Relations between India and Sri Lanka have reached historic levels since the exchange of visits by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reciprocal visit to Sri Lanka, according to the island nation's envoy.
Speaking at an event, Mahishini Colonne emphasized that there are immense opportunities for both countries to explore partnerships. She noted that Sri Lanka's economy is stabilizing and heading toward recovery and transformation.
Colonne highlighted the longstanding historic ties between the two countries, noting that cultural, geographical, and trade relationships exist between their peoples and date back millennia. She also stressed that India is not just a neighbor but Sri Lanka's most natural business partner.
