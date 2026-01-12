China Lifts Ban on Irish Beef Amid Improved Trade Relations

China has reintroduced Irish beef imports, ending the 2024 suspension linked to mad cow disease, as announced by Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin. This reinstatement marks a pivotal moment in Ireland and China's agrifood trade relationship, Martin stated after discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Chinese customs database confirmed the resumption of imports from Irish beef exporters. Martin, the first Irish Taoiseach to visit Beijing in 14 years, emphasized the need for restored trade access. He also discussed China's recent dairy tariffs during the trip. Ireland, a major player in beef and dairy exports, sends a significant portion of its industry output abroad.

The diplomatic visit comes amid strained interactions between China and the EU, following EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and China's retaliatory measures on EU dairy and pork. In an effort to protect its domestic cattle industry, China recently set an import quota affecting beef suppliers, including Brazil, Australia, and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)