Strengthening Cultural Ties: Jaishankar's Diplomatic Tour

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with UNESCO Director General Khaled El-Enany to reinforce India's collaboration with UNESCO in culture, education, and heritage preservation. During his tour in France and Luxembourg, he discussed India-France cooperation and modern global challenges with French officials, emphasizing shared cultural and strategic goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:12 IST
Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • France

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reiterated India's commitment to collaborating with UNESCO on culture, education, and heritage preservation. During a meeting with UNESCO Director General Khaled El-Enany, the minister emphasized the importance of a multicultural world and India's role in advancing engagement with the UN entity globally.

On his six-day diplomatic visit, Jaishankar also interacted with the India-France Parliamentary Friendship Group, discussing technological impacts and fostering a multicultural workplace. He underscored the potential for deeper collaboration between India and France, driven by shared strategic interests.

Additionally, Jaishankar met French President Emmanuel Macron, where they engaged in discussions on global developments. He expressed appreciation for Macron's positive outlook on the India-France strategic partnership, highlighting the mutual desire to enhance bilateral relations.

