Erdogan and Trump: Paving New Pathways for Global Peace

Turkish President Erdogan met with President Trump, achieving significant progress on regional and bilateral issues, including defense cooperation and trade. They explored lifting U.S. sanctions to facilitate Turkey's purchase of American F-35 jets and revisited customs duties to enhance trade partnerships, targeting a $100 billion trade volume.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:06 IST
meeting

In a landmark meeting, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and President Donald Trump discussed a slew of regional and bilateral issues, marking their first such engagement in the White House in six years. Central topics included defense cooperation and the facilitation of trade deals.

President Trump expressed optimism that Turkey would halt its purchases of Russian oil, a decision that could potentially lead to the lifting of U.S. sanctions, thus enabling Ankara to procure advanced American F-35 jets. Trade enhancements were also a major theme, with both leaders setting sights on a $100 billion trade target.

Although not every challenge was resolved, Erdogan emphasized the substantial progress made. A shared vision for global peace strategies, particularly regarding a ceasefire and enduring peace in Gaza and the broader Middle East, was also part of the discussion, highlighting Turkey's advocacy for a two-state solution.

