Left Menu

Kerala's Electoral Silence: A Controversy Unfolds

K C Venugopal of AICC questions Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's silence on the Election Commission's decision to implement the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list. With opposition from INDIA bloc's chief ministers and upcoming local polls, the SIR decision faces significant criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:30 IST
Kerala's Electoral Silence: A Controversy Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal on Friday challenged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's quiet stance regarding the Election Commission's decision to implement the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Kerala.

In a press briefing, Venugopal highlighted that despite opposition from chief ministers of the INDIA bloc, including M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, and Hemant Soren, as well as the CPI(M), Vijayan has remained silent on the matter. This has raised questions about Kerala's position on the controversial revision.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has labeled the SIR as "impractical," especially with local body elections looming. The Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, accused the move of being a "BJP tactic." In reply, Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar requested the Election Commission delay the SIR to avoid election disruptions.

TRENDING

1
Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties in Mombasa

Indian Navy's First Training Squadron Strengthens Maritime Ties in Mombasa

 India
2
Urban Revolution: Madhya Pradesh's Vision Towards Green and Clean Cities

Urban Revolution: Madhya Pradesh's Vision Towards Green and Clean Cities

 India
3
High Court Stands Firm: No Leniency for Drunken Driving Offenders

High Court Stands Firm: No Leniency for Drunken Driving Offenders

 India
4
Revenue Lok Adalats: Streamlining Justice at Your Doorstep

Revenue Lok Adalats: Streamlining Justice at Your Doorstep

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025