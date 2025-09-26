Left Menu

China's Economic Challenges: Navigating Complex Trade Barriers

China's economy is progressing but faces a challenging external environment with increasing trade barriers. The People's Bank of China intends to adjust monetary policies and manage their implementation effectively in response to domestic and international economic and financial conditions.

The Chinese economy, despite steady progress, is confronting an increasingly complex and severe external environment characterized by escalating trade barriers, according to the country's central bank.

The People's Bank of China announced plans to intensify its adjustments to monetary policy. These measures aim to appropriately manage both the strength and timing of policy implementation, taking into account the economic and financial circumstances domestically and globally. This announcement came following the central bank's monetary policy committee's quarterly meeting held on Tuesday.

As trade tensions continue to mount, China's monetary authorities are tasked with striking a delicate balance in their policy maneuvers to sustain economic growth while mitigating external pressures.

