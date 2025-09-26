Left Menu

Debate Over AIIMS Location Sparks Political Controversy in Kerala

Union Minister Suresh Gopi maintains his 2016 stance advocating for an AIIMS in Kerala. Recent comments stirred debate, with political tensions escalating over the proposed location. The Kerala government suggests Kozhikode, while Gopi backs Alappuzha. Discussions underscore political divides over development priorities in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Suresh Gopi reiterated his long-held position on establishing an AIIMS in Kerala, saying his views align with those he conveyed back in 2016. Amid recent calls for the institute's location in Alappuzha, he clarified that his stance remains unchanged.

His comments have ignited a political debate, particularly after the state's proposal for setting up the premier medical institute in Kozhikode, where land has already been earmarked. The ruling CPI(M) criticized Gopi's remarks as an effort to create unnecessary controversy.

As the conversation continues, BJP leaders acknowledge Gopi's opinions but emphasize that the final decision rests with the Centre. Meanwhile, the Congress welcomes the establishment of AIIMS in Kerala but challenges the government's alleged preferential treatment towards other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

