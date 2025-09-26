Left Menu

Arrest Controversy: Wife of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Speaks Out

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, criticizes the government following his arrest after protests in Leh. She accuses authorities of tarnishing his image and challenges them to a public debate over allegations, questioning the BJP's adherence to Hindu principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:29 IST
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, vehemently condemned his recent arrest and lashed out against the government. Her husband was detained after violent protests in Leh left several dead and injured, with the Home Ministry accusing Wangchuk of inciting violence.

Angmo accused authorities of spreading false narratives to damage Wangchuk's reputation, insisting that he had been a peaceful protester and a national asset. She criticized the ruling BJP for allegedly deviating from Hindu principles, challenging them for a televised debate on the allegations.

Throughout her statement, Angmo emphasized her discontent with how intellectuals and environmentalists have been treated. She contended that the detention reflects poorly on India's democratic values.

