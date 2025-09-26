Arrest Controversy: Wife of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Speaks Out

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, vehemently condemned his recent arrest and lashed out against the government. Her husband was detained after violent protests in Leh left several dead and injured, with the Home Ministry accusing Wangchuk of inciting violence.

Angmo accused authorities of spreading false narratives to damage Wangchuk's reputation, insisting that he had been a peaceful protester and a national asset. She criticized the ruling BJP for allegedly deviating from Hindu principles, challenging them for a televised debate on the allegations.

Throughout her statement, Angmo emphasized her discontent with how intellectuals and environmentalists have been treated. She contended that the detention reflects poorly on India's democratic values.