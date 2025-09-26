Left Menu

Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Amid Ladakh Protests: The Core of Conflict Unveiled

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested in Ladakh following protests for statehood and constitutional safeguards, resulting in fatalities and injuries. Accused under the National Security Act, Wangchuk refutes incitement allegations, emphasizing the systemic issues behind youth unrest. The incident coincided with the cancellation of his organisation's FCRA licence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:18 IST
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained by police on Friday amidst escalating tensions in Ladakh, where protests for statehood and special status resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries. The arrest, conducted by a police team led by Ladakh Police Chief S D Singh Jamwal, involved shifting Wangchuk out of the region.

Despite a lack of formal charges, Ladakh administration insiders revealed the invocation of the National Security Act against Wangchuk. As further precaution, Leh's mobile internet services were suspended. The activist, known for advocating statehood and constitutional protections for Leh and Kargil, denied any role in sparking recent unrest, blaming broader societal frustrations.

The arrest aligns with the Union Home Ministry's recent action against Wangchuk's organisation, SECMOL, whose Foreign Contribution Regulation Act licence was revoked due to alleged financial irregularities. Wangchuk criticized attempts to scapegoat him, urging authorities to address underlying issues rather than deflecting responsibility.

