Controversy Surrounds Arrest of Esteemed Climate Activist

The Congress condemned the arrest of Soman Wangchuk, a respected climate activist, as 'unwarranted', criticizing the Ladakh administration for mishandling the situation. Approval for foreign funding was initially granted by the current government, which later revoked it. The people of Ladakh seek political empowerment.

Updated: 26-09-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Congress strongly criticized the arrest of climate activist Soman Wangchuk, labeling it as 'unwarranted'. They accused the Ladakh administration of mishandling the entire situation.

According to Ghulam Ahmad Mir, the AICC general secretary, Wangchuk is a person of high respect who lives by Gandhian principles and has dedicated his work to the development of Ladakh.

The Congress also noted the inconsistency in the current government's actions, having initially allowed foreign funding for Wangchuk's endeavors, only to retract it later, suggesting a mishandling of regional issues. Meanwhile, Ladakh's citizens are pushing for greater political empowerment.

